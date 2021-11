If you haven’t heard the music from dance-pop duo ‘Rumor’ then you aren’t doing dance-pop right.

Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

Featuring Len Pearce and Mitchell Curley, Rumor currently has two tracks out and they’ve both seen huge success and will 100% get stuck in your brain.

Len Pearce’s twin brother was recently recruited as the new purple wiggle, so the family is talented, to say the least.

Tune in below to hear him reveal how competitive it gets between them.