If we had a lot of money, there are many things we could do with it. Buy a fancy car, purchase that dream mansion, stick a diamond in your head… say what?

Famous rapper Lil Uzi Vert made headlines in February after he debuted a 10-carat pink diamond that had been implanted into his forehead. The bizarre project cost a whopping AUD$32million.

However, it hasn’t lasted long. Fans noticed the shining jewel had been replaced by a piercing recently and when a reporter from TMZ caught up with the star, he revealed that the diamond was actually ripped out by concert-goers during a gig! Ouch.

Luckily, he still has the diamond. Whether it is going back in is yet to be determined.

