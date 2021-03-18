P!nk has announced a new documentary called ‘All I Know So Far’.

The film will be a behind the scenes look at her tour and performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It is directed by Michael Gracey who has also worked on The Greatest Showman and Rocketman.

“Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too,” P!nk said in a tweet.

“Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes.”

The doco arrives on Amazon Prime Video on May 21st.

