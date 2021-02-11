UPDATE
Yep, it’s official! Pink & Willow’s new song ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ is coming YOUR way!
Pink confirmed the news on social media just after 12PM this afternoon in a video, accompanied by her very sweet dog.
“Cover Me In Sunshine” ft. #WillowSageHart – Available Friday 2.12 🌞❤️ Pre-Save Now https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/URm3AtOJHy
— P!nk (@Pink) February 11, 2021
The singer has teased a new single called ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ which is currently available to be pre-saved across multiple streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
This time, it has an extremely special feature artist – her nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart!
Earlier this week, a video of Willow singing the song garnered 4.5million views on TikTok. Everyone thought it was just a super cute moment uploaded by her proud mum at the time, but now we know it was something much more.
@pinkofficial
Cover me in 🌞
According to Pink’s website, Cover Me In Sunshine is set to drop on February 12.