UPDATE

Yep, it’s official! Pink & Willow’s new song ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ is coming YOUR way!

Pink confirmed the news on social media just after 12PM this afternoon in a video, accompanied by her very sweet dog.

The singer has teased a new single called ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ which is currently available to be pre-saved across multiple streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

This time, it has an extremely special feature artist – her nine-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart!

Earlier this week, a video of Willow singing the song garnered 4.5million views on TikTok. Everyone thought it was just a super cute moment uploaded by her proud mum at the time, but now we know it was something much more.

According to Pink’s website, Cover Me In Sunshine is set to drop on February 12.

