Pink’s Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which drops May 21, offers fans a look at the superstar balancing her roles as a businesswoman and performer.

“There’s not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road,” the pop vet said in her new cover story for People magazine.

“[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mum changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family – there’s something fascinating about that.”

As you know, the star has two children, daughter, Willow, 9, and son, Jameson, 4, with her motocross racer husband Carey Hart, 45.

“Touring with kids is impossible – and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other mums,” she said of her time on her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour,” which just so happens to be the second-highest grossing world tour of all time by a solo female artist.

“You just keep going. I’m just thinking about: ‘Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?'”

“I’m always trying to figure out: ‘Am I doing the right thing? Can a woman have it all? What does that even mean?’ And the answer is no, most of the time you can’t, and it feels like you’re climbing Mount Everest,” she continued.

“But it’s also so magical what I get to do and who I get to be in this life.”