If you have been listening to Jase & Lauren In The Morning, you’ll know that this pair are have got a huge problem… morning snacking.

In fact, they are pretty nervous about Melbourne’s upcoming Freedom Day. That 7AM chocolate may be a regret once the Hampton Bowls club reopens…

However, one man may be able to finally drill the message home with his soothing voice and catchy lyrics – OG Yellow Wiggle Greg Page!

Greg joined the show to chat about Channel Nine’s ‘Heart of the Nation’ and while he was at it, he inspired Jase & Lauren to pick up some better eating habits with a little tune. It featured some never-before-heard words in a Wiggle hit.

