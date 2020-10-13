Niall Horan is performing a special benefit livestream concert!

On Tuesday (October 13), the “Nice to Meet Ya” singer-songwriter announced he’ll be playing a one-off ticketed show live from the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London. Broadcasting on November 7, all proceeds from the global livestream event will go toward the 27-year-old’s personal touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund in response to the devastating financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss,” the “Black and White” crooner wrote in an announcement on Instagram. “Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members.⁣”

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families,” Horan continued. “I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.⁣ ⁣ I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it.⁣”

The announcement comes after Horan dropped his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather, back in March. The highly-anticipated LP featured several jams, including “Put a Little Love on Me” and “No Judgement.”

Tickets to the livestream show, playing across four different broadcasts (listed below), will go on-sale starting this Friday (October 16) — click here for more information.

Niall Horan Livestream Benefit Concert Broadcast Schedule:

Livestream #1: UK, Ireland & Europe (8:00 p.m. GMT, 9:00 p.m. CET)

Livestream #2: North America (East Coast) & Central/South America (8:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. ART/BRT)

Livestream #3: North America (West Coast) (8:00 p.m. PT)

Livestream #4: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (Sunday, November 8, 8:00 p.m. AEDT, 10:00 p.m. NZDT, 6:00 p.m. JST & KST)

