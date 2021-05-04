All parents need a date night away from the kids every once an a while, but sometimes even living in a new town doesn’t make things more exciting.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Monty shared that her recent night out with her husband Sam wasn’t exact steamy.

Dinner only lasted for less than an hour, but when the lovebirds didn’t want to go home to their children before the clock struck 8pm, they found another interesting activity to pass the time – and it involves Dua Lipa.

Well, ‘interesting’ is a bit of a stretch.