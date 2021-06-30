Honestly… it breaks my heart to see boybands go off on solo career journeys but I know it must be done.

You can’t be in a boy band your whole life or you just end up like… Human Nature….

It worked for One Direction with Harry Styles being one of the biggest pop stars in the world and Niall Horan also topping charts!

(We don’t talk about Liam okay?)

So now Luke Hemmings has become the second member of the popular Aussie boyband 5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) to embark on his own journey so let’s see what he’s got!

Luke’s single ‘Starting Line’ dropped yesterday with his whole album ‘When Facing The Things We Turn Away From’ dropping on the 13th of August.

The album art looks dark and soulful…

“Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here,” he wrote in his caption.

Finishing off with a cute shout-out to his 5SOS brothers, “Thank you to my brothers in 5sos for your support and allowing me to pursue this project. Endless love to you.”

THAT’S HOW YOU DO IT ZAYN MALIK, TAKE NOTES!!

Anyway… you can listen to his single below it’s actually gorgeous.

