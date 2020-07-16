There haven’t been too many things to look forward to this year, but this might just be enough to get us through the rest of 2020.

Louis Tomlinson has announced when his postponed tour of Australia will finally go ahead!

The singer took to his Instagram to announce that he will be coming back to Melbourne and Sydney in June next year.

Louis told his fans that he “Can’t wait to get back on the road!”

The dates are part of a massive world tour that he had to postpone back in April. Louis had been set to perform in Australia and New Zealand at the end of April but was forced to pull the plug just weeks before the dates.

The tour will hit Sydney on June 20 and Melbourne on June 21, no venue change has been announced for his Aussie dates yet.

