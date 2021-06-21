It’s been 5 long years but Lorde is back baby, and she’s a godsend.

We need her dulcet tones rippling through our cranial fluid to motivate us this year, nothing else will do.

Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment have announced Lorde’s New Zealand & Australia tour and tickets go on sale ‘soon.’

The Solar Power Tour will kick off in New Zealand and hit up Brissy, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth (sorry, Adelaide) from February to March.

Lorde’s only just released her single ‘Solar Power’ but the rest of her album will drop on August 20th so you’ll have plenty of time to memorise all the lyrics!

Check out the tour dates below, and head here for more ticketing info:

Riverstage, Brisbane AU – Thursday 10th March 2022

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AU – 12th March 2022

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney AU – 15th March 2022

Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth AU – 19th March 2022