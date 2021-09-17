After taking a hiatus, the Met Gala returned this week and the famous attendees did not disappoint with a spectacular array of outfits that were beautiful, quirky and at points, kinda confusing.

One of the singers that managed to score an invite to the star-studded event was Lorde and she showed up in style wearing a suit which was covered in colourful jewels and a crown on top of her head. Total fitting for royalty.

When Lorde called in to chat to Jase & Lauren on Friday, she gave some details about the big night. It was an opportunity for Jase to question her about a photo that has made the rounds about the food that the celebs were being served. It turns out, it wasn’t a feast for the eyes!