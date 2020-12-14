Jesy Nelson has left girl group Little Mix, saying being part of the pop group had “taken a toll on my mental health”.

Nelson, who has been with the band for 9 years, explained: “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Writing on Instagram , she went on to day that being with the band had been “the most incredible time” but it was now time to “embark on a new chapter”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the other members of Little said it was “an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy”.

A month ago, Jesy had said she was taking an “extended” break from the pop group for “private medical reasons”.