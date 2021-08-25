It turns out Lauren and singer Calum Scott have something in common… they both have stepped into the world of weekday breakfast radio!

The British UK singer known for his juggernaut single ‘You Are The Reason’ has recently made his radio host dream a reality by joining Viking FM in his hometown of Yorkshire. Listeners can wake up and hear him singing the news and might get a surprise ‘Calum Scott Hour’ down the track.

On Wednesday, Calum called into the KIIS studio for a quick catch up with Jase & Lauren and he gushed over his new gig. It was the perfect opportunity for he and Lauren to swap some tips!

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1

