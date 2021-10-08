Missy Higgins’ catalog of songs has been the soundtrack of many Aussie lives. Even the singer admits it has made for some interesting conversation between fans.

While talking to the star about the upcoming Wildflower Festival, Lauren revealed that Missy’s 2004 album ‘The Sound of White’ got her through quite an emotional break up when she was 18 years old. In fact, she played Missy’s hit single ‘The Special Two’ on repeat in her old Toyota Corolla.

Listen to the chat below…

