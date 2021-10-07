The Masked Singer has wrapped up for another year and viewers were amazed when it was revealed The Vampire was none other than Anastacia! It’s no wonder she took home the trophy all the way home to Miami!

One of the looks the superstar singer is known for (other than a gigantic costume) is the red sunglasses she wore back in the day. A lot of people have tried them out over the years as style inspiration, even our own Kate Langbroek!

When Anastacia called into the 3PM Pick Up studio to chat about her huge win on The Masked Singer, Kate told her the story of how she once tried to replicate her look for a music festival and how it backfired big time…