In perhaps one of the shortest campaigns ever, Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the race to become the next president of the United States.

According to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, a member of West’s campaign team has confirmed the news, saying “he’s out” of the race.

There is no exact information as to why the rapper has called it quits, but the campaign member told Intelligencer he would reveal all “once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” he said.

“Everyone has their own personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

It was revealed that West had been quite serious about the campaign with 180 staff also signed on and working towards making his dream a reality.

