We can’t believe it has been 15 years since Jessica Mauboy belted out ‘I Have Nothing’ in her Australian Idol audition and captured our hearts forever.

After a string of hit songs, she’s solidified herself as a household name around the country and in her new single ‘Glow’, she’s making it clear she’s the boss lady.

Chatting to Monty and Yumi on the 3PM Pick Up, Jessica explained more about her journey from her experience as a “freshie” in the music industry to now and how she is taking more control.