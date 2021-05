DJ Sue joins Jase, PJ & Producer Sk8lin for a round of Yay or Nay, DJ Sue reveals that she is a MASSIVE party animal!

Ahead of her one night only show, DJ Sue joins the team for Yay or Nay. They cover changing your birth name, pulling an all nighter, and whether or not it’s appropriate to pay for a date with a coupon.

Hear it all below!

After getting to know Sue better this morning, we are seriously excited about tonight!

Advertisement