Ed Sheeran and Elton John teamed up to spread Christmas cheer with the release of their new song ‘Merry Christmas.’ In addition to dropping the festive track, they also released an appropriately jolly video to accompany it.

Recently, Sheeran revealed all was not merry and bright while the pair filmed the ‘Merry Christmas’ music video.

Turns out, Sheeran ‘almost killed’ his friend and collaborator during a shot gone wrong.

“We just shot a Christmas music video. I almost killed him with a bell,” Sheeran said.

“On the video, there’s footage of… I’m dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head.”

“Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air,” Sheeran continued. Luckily, the bell missed John, and well, he is still standing.

This week, John had appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, where the host asked him if about the moment.

“I beg your pardon? I have no idea about this! I have no idea, this is news to me. Have you got proof?” John responded.

Ross explained how the bell nearly hit him in the head, Elton said: ‘How big was the bell? Wait until I see that little bastard!’

Last month, Sheeran recalled how his Christmas collaboration with John came to be.

“He had rung me on Christmas Day,” he said during the interview, “and he said, ‘Step Into Christmas’ is No. 6 in the charts, and I’m 74, and I’m still having f–king chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'”

‘Merry Christmas’ will appear on the Christmas Edition of Sheeran’s latest album =.

All profits will benefit Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.