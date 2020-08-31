The MTV VMAs is always one of the more colourful scenes of the year where our favourite artists and celebrities can let themselves be free to express themselves and be a little cheeky. Even though the big night looked quite different this year thanks to the global pandemic, there were still some very creative looks to be mesmerised by.
Here are some of the best looks from the event!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Nicole Richie attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Sofia Carson attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Madison Beer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Bella Hadid attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 2020: Jaden Smith attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
