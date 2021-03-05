Jules Sebastian has been in the 3PM Pick Up studio this week, giving us an insight into her new book as well as her life with husband Guy Sebastian (you’ve probably heard of him once or twice).

On Friday, Jules and Yumi Stynes chatted with Guy over the phone about something that all parents can relate to – weekend sport!

According to Jules, Guy has recently put her to shame after he took a crowd pleaser to his son’s cricket training. It was the one time she had a sleep in!

Listen to what happened below…

Can we also point out… Guy and Jules Sebastian are couple goals!!

