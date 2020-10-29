“I knew this day would come.”

This was the first thing that Perth man Trevor Hilton said when the team from TV’s Gruen finally found him after they decided to track down the composer of the Bunnings theme song.

In a short video, Mr Hilton recalled creating the tune on a “sunny afternoon in January 1995.”

“It was just another day at the office, jingling away on this very keyboard and this floppy disk,” he said holding up the 90s software relic.

He popped said floppy disk into the Casio keyboard and basically recreated the moment the iconic tune was born.

He proceeded to play the entire ditty before saying “and now it’s all this!” complete with sassy eyeroll.

