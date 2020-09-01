Ed Sheeran has announced that he and wife Cherry have welcomed a baby girl – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…” Ed said in a surprise Instagram post.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Ed and Cherry kept the pregnancy journey quiet, especially during the pandemic, so to hear that everyone is in great shape is fantastic news. Congrats!

