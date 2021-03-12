Ed Sheeran is reportedly self-isolating in Byron Bay and is preparing to perform a tribute to his friend Michael Gudinski.

Gudinski, a legend in the Australian music industry, passed away unexpectedly on March 2 at the age of 68.

The pair had a close relationship, having worked together to promote Sheeran’s record-breaking Australian tour three years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheeran flew into Australia only days ago and plans to travel to Melbourne after he has completed quarantine for the state funeral which is set for March 24.

After Gudinski’s passing, Sheeran described him as a “father figure and a mentor.”

“Michael was a tornado of joy. You would know he arrived in the building just by hearing the chaotic bark of his, and you could feel the room get excited about the arrival of his presence,” he wrote.

“To me, and many others, he is the heart of Australian music, and always will be.”