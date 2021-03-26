Ed Sheeran has visited a Melbourne tattoo parlour to get some new ink in tribute to his friend and music industry icon Michael Gudinski.

Sheeran, along with Gudinski’s son Matt and son-in-law Andrew, visited Grey Street Tattoo in St Kilda to get matching outlines of Gudinski’s famous hand pose.

The parlour described it as an “unfortunate way to meet” but thanked the group for choosing their studio.

Sheeran and his wife Cherry made the trip to Australia a few weeks ago to be able to participate in person at his state memorial service last Wednesday.

They quarantined in Byron Bay before coming to Melbourne for the memorial event.

The singer had described the music industry icon as a “father figure” and was in tears as he performed a new song written for the occasion, ‘Visiting Hours’.