Ed Sheeran teased the world earlier this week when he posted on his Instagram that he had a little Christmas present to give.

“11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.”

And as much as I would have loved it to be a new album or a world tour, the man’s just had a little baby.

So we got the next best thing, the release of the single ‘Afterglow’, a one-off song he had written a year ago that he wanted to release.

Don’t expect an album to follow, Sheeran has reiterated where his priorities sit “Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

Bye Ed! We love you!

You can listen to ‘Afterglow’ below.