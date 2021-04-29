Australia’s most talked about music act, DJ Sue is on the way to Melbourne thanks to Jase & PJ and we cannot wait to bring her to one lucky listener’s house for one massive Tuesday night of tunes.

As we get ready to party the night away with this 63-year-old superstar from Canberra, Jase & PJ wanted to make sure they met her list of needs. After all, she’s a pretty big deal these days – even people in New Zealand are reaching out to her!

On Thursday morning, the team checked in with DJ Sue to see how she was feeling about her upcoming gig.

Do you want DJ Sue to come to your place? Register here!

