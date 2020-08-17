Delta Goodrem has opened up about the complications following the removal of her salivary gland, which involved her not being able to control her speech.

The 35-year-old singer shocked fans when she revealed the heartbreaking reason why she didn’t release music last year.

The video – recorded in October 2018 – shows Delta waking up from surgery to discover she was unable to talk, as a result of the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

It was revealed in Will & Woody on Monday, that Delta first spoke about the issue, without anybody knowing, last year.

