Australian legend Daryl Braithwaite has been forced to cancel a concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of releasing “The Horses” after being hospitalised.

In a social media post, Braithwaite said “incredibly sorry to cancel as I was really looking forward to returning to Mallacoota where I spent some time recently”.

“I’m having a few days rest and will be back on track next week.”

The illness has not been disclosed but is not Coronavirus related.