Crowded House are hitting the road for a surprise run of intimate shows across Australia this spring, offering fans a rare chance to see the legendary band up close.
Kicking off in Cairns on October 8, the tour will stop in Townsville, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay, and Hobart, playing a mix of theatres and smaller venues through to late November.
Tour Dates:
Wed 8 Oct – Cairns Convention Centre
Thu 9 Oct – Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
Tue 14 Oct – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Wed 22 Oct – State Theatre, Sydney
Wed 29 Oct – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tue 18 Nov – The Green Room, Byron Bay
Wed 26 Nov – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart
General public tickets go on sale Friday, 8 August at 2pm local time. For tickets and full tour details, visit the Live Nation website!