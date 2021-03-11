It has been a long time coming, but after living with restrictions for months, music fans are about to be rewarded – festivals are on the horizon!

Organisers are reportedly penciling in dates for next Summer in the hope that major events can finally make a comeback.

Creative Industries MP Danny Pearson encouraged Victorians to check out a music festival in the future, but stay COVIDsafe.

“We are proud to support our world-reknowned music industry to get back to work and recover from the challenges of the pandemic – and that includes getting music festivals and events back up and running,” he said.

“Our music industry creates thousands of jobs and injects almost two billion dollars into our state’s economy every year.

“I encourage Victorians to get back into exploring the music festivals and events we all love but please also do your bit to keep Victoria safe and open.”

The music industry has received $25million by the Victorian Government to help stay afloat, however there is no insurance available in the event of more coronavirus-related cancellations which is an added risk for organisers.

