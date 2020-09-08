The iHeartRadio Awards are done and dusted for another year and even though the global pandemic got in the way of the annual show, it was still as star-studded as ever.
In the absence of being able to take the stage, the artists that were lucky enough to snag a coveted prize recorded their acceptance speeches from their homes for fans to watch online and hear on iHeartRadio. Many music lovers voted in several categories and were able to be part of the big moments from wherever they were in the world.
Take Taylor Swift for example – she chilled out on one of her favourite chairs to accept Pop Album of the Year for ‘Lover’…
Lizzo was a little bit too excited to receive Best New Pop Artist and Song of the Year! We love her so much!
BTS won Best Fan Army… no surprises there! Their fans are DEDICATED!
And as usual, when Billie Eilish won her multiple awards, she kept it super short and sweet.
You can see all the acceptances speeches on iHeartRadio YouTube channel here.
WINNERS LIST
Song of the Year: Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
Male Artist of the Year: Post Malone
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Jonas Brothers
Best Collaboration: Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best New Pop Artist: Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Billie Eilis
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: SHAED
Rock Song of the Year: Ghost – Badflower
Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed
Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year: Close To Me – Ellie Goulding, Diplo ft. Swae Lee
Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Suge – DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby
R&B Song of the Year: No Guidance – Chris Brown ft Drake
R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.
Best New R&B Artist: Summer Walker
Latin Pop/Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Con Calma – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry ft Snow
Best Cover Song: Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (5SOS Cover)
Best Fan Army: BTSArmy (BTS)