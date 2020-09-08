The iHeartRadio Awards are done and dusted for another year and even though the global pandemic got in the way of the annual show, it was still as star-studded as ever.

In the absence of being able to take the stage, the artists that were lucky enough to snag a coveted prize recorded their acceptance speeches from their homes for fans to watch online and hear on iHeartRadio. Many music lovers voted in several categories and were able to be part of the big moments from wherever they were in the world.

Take Taylor Swift for example – she chilled out on one of her favourite chairs to accept Pop Album of the Year for ‘Lover’…

Lizzo was a little bit too excited to receive Best New Pop Artist and Song of the Year! We love her so much!

BTS won Best Fan Army… no surprises there! Their fans are DEDICATED!

And as usual, when Billie Eilish won her multiple awards, she kept it super short and sweet.

You can see all the acceptances speeches on iHeartRadio YouTube channel here.

WINNERS LIST

Song of the Year: Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Male Artist of the Year: Post Malone

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Jonas Brothers

Best Collaboration: Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best New Pop Artist: Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Billie Eilis

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: SHAED

Rock Song of the Year: Ghost – Badflower

Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year: Close To Me – Ellie Goulding, Diplo ft. Swae Lee

Dance Artist of the Year: Marshmello

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Suge – DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

R&B Song of the Year: No Guidance – Chris Brown ft Drake

R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.

Best New R&B Artist: Summer Walker

Latin Pop/Hip-Hop Song of the Year: Con Calma – Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry ft Snow

Best Cover Song: Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith & Normani (5SOS Cover)

Best Fan Army: BTSArmy (BTS)

