It’s been a HUGE year for music with a unique set of struggles that came from the global pandemic, music was a lot of people’s solace in dark times.The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the biggest and best and there was some huge names attending, performing and of course.. winning!

Check out the list below to see who was nominated for each category and who won!

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

 

Female Artist of the Year: 

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd – WINNER

 

Best Duo/Group of the Year: 

BTS

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

 

Best Collaboration:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – WINNER

 

iHeartRadio Icon Award:

Elton John – WINNER

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift – folklore – WINNER

 

Best New Pop Artist: 

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat – WINNER

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

 

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – WINNER

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots – WINNER

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

 

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots – WINNER

 

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu – WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

 

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC – Power Up – WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – WINNER

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne’

 

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless – WINNER

 

Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – WINNER

 

Country Song of the Year:

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

 

Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett – WINNER

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

 

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – WINNER

 

Dance Song of the Year:

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year: 

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello – WINNER

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

 

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby – My Turn – WINNER

 

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – WINNER

 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

 

R&B Album of the Year:

Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – WINNER

 

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – WINNER

“Heat” – Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

 

R&B Artist of the Year: 

Chris Brown

H.E.R. – WINNER

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist: 

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra – WINNER

 

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:  

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – WINNER

 

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: 

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist: 

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro – WINNER

 

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – WINNER

 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – WINNER

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: 

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal – WINNER

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year: 

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin – WINNER

 

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley – WINNER

Dan Nigro

Finneas

 

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” – Harry Styles – WINNER

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

 

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – WINNER

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

 

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

 

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” – BTS – WINNER

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

 

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):

BTS – Son Sung Deuk – WINNER

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

“WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER

“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Titanium Song of the Year:

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER

 

Titanium Artist of the Year

The Weeknd – WINNER

 

Label of the Year:

Republic Records – WINNER

