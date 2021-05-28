2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd – WINNER

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – WINNER

iHeartRadio Icon Award:

Elton John – WINNER

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift – folklore – WINNER

Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat – WINNER

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – WINNER

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots – WINNER

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots – WINNER

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu – WINNER

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC – Power Up – WINNER

Rock Song of the Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – WINNER

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne’

Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless – WINNER

Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – WINNER

Country Song of the Year:

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs – WINNER

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett – WINNER

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – WINNER

Dance Song of the Year:

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – WINNER

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello – WINNER

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby – My Turn – WINNER

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

R&B Album of the Year:

Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – WINNER

R&B Song of the Year:

“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – WINNER

“Heat” – Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” – Summer Walker

“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R. – WINNER

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin – WINNER

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro – WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – WINNER

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – WINNER

“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal – WINNER

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley – WINNER

Dan Nigro

Finneas

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” – Harry Styles – WINNER

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – WINNER

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

#Agnation – Agnez Mo

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BLINK – BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens – NCT 127

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” – BTS – WINNER

“Hawái” – Maluma

“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Dixie D’Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):

BTS – Son Sung Deuk – WINNER

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

“WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER

“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Titanium Song of the Year:

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER

Titanium Artist of the Year

The Weeknd – WINNER

Label of the Year:

Republic Records – WINNER