Check out the list below to see who was nominated for each category and who won!
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners
Song of the Year:
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd – WINNER
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
BTS
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – WINNER
iHeartRadio Icon Award:
Elton John – WINNER
Best Pop Album:
Taylor Swift – folklore – WINNER
Best New Pop Artist:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat – WINNER
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Alternative Rock Album of the Year:
Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall – WINNER
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Bang!” – AJR
“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots – WINNER
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots – WINNER
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu – WINNER
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows
Rock Album of the Year:
AD/DC – Power Up – WINNER
Rock Song of the Year:
“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
“Patience” – Chris Cornell
“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters – WINNER
“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne’
Rock Artist of the Year:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless – WINNER
Country Album of the Year:
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – WINNER
Country Song of the Year:
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
“The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER
Country Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs – WINNER
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett – WINNER
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Dance Album of the Year:
Diplo – Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – WINNER
Dance Song of the Year:
“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN – WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello – WINNER
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
Lil Baby – My Turn – WINNER
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
R&B Album of the Year:
Jhene Aiko – Chilombo – WINNER
R&B Song of the Year:
“B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug – WINNER
“Heat” – Chris Brown featuring Gunna
“Playing Games” – Summer Walker
“Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
H.E.R. – WINNER
Jhené Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh Aalegra – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
“Caramelo” – Ozuna
“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
“Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin – WINNER
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw Alejandro – WINNER
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! – WINNER
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma
“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal – WINNER
“Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
“Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50
“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal – WINNER
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo Ortíz
Producer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max Martin – WINNER
Songwriter of the Year:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley – WINNER
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” – Harry Styles – WINNER
“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“cardigan” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
“Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
“Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover – WINNER
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover
“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover
“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover
“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)
#Agnation – Agnez Mo
#Arianators – Ariana Grande
#Beliebers – Justin Bieber
#BLINK – BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY – BTS – WINNER
#Harries – Harry Styles
#Limelights – Why Don’t We
#Louies – Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens – NCT 127
#Selenators – Selena Gomez
#Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“Dynamite” – BTS – WINNER
“Hawái” – Maluma
“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
“Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):
Dixie D’Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category):
BTS – Son Sung Deuk – WINNER
“34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
“Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
“Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
“WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
“Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category):
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd – WINNER
“Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
“Say So” – Doja Cat
“WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Titanium Song of the Year:
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER
Titanium Artist of the Year
The Weeknd – WINNER
Label of the Year:
Republic Records – WINNER