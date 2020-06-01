We’ve been getting new music from some of the biggest female names in pop music recently, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry just to name a few, and now it seems that Britney Spears has added her name to the list!

Britney has just dropped her first new music in four years and all we can say is ‘Gimme Gimme more!’.

The song is called ‘Mood Ring’ and it’s previously been unavailable to most fans, but was included as a bonus track on the Japanese deluxe version of her album Glory from 2016.

Recently diehard Britney fans have managed to push the album to number 1 on the iTunes pop chats, despite being four years old, and so as a thanks, the ‘…Baby, One More Time’ singer decided to treat them by releasing ‘Mood Ring’ as an actual single.

Britney posted about the song on her Instagram account along with a new album cover.

“Repurposed this since we didn’t use it.. You folks wanted a new album cover… ta da there you go,” she wrote.

“I hope you turn #MoodRing up soooooooo loud!!!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check it out for yourself below!