We all want our pop princess to live her happily ever after…

After getting engaged to ex fiancé Pete Davidson after just a 4 month relationship, Ariana Grande has now gotten engaged to boyfriend of 12 months Dalton Gomez after just 1 year of dating!

I guess when you know, you know?

The 27 year old shared a photo of her new rock on Instagram over the weekend and oh, boy- it’s gorgeous.

Captioning ‘Forever n then some’, the singer shared a series of adorable photos of her and her lover, and then the ring.

The duo first went public back in May when he made a short appearance right at the end of the ‘Stuck with U’ music video.

Grande has been through a lot, including the loss of ex boyfriend Mac Miller through drug overdose, so she deserves a little happiness in her life!

Congratulations- we wish you all the best!