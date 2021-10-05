And just like that, The Masked Singer has wrapped up for another year. It may be the craziest show on television, but boy, we certainly needed the distraction.

Superstar singer Anastacia took out the top prize on Tuesday night’s finale and was revealed to be the sultry Vampire who had wowed viewers with her unique vocals.

On Wednesday, she called Jase & Lauren to discuss her big win and revealed all the details about her hotel quarantine stay…

