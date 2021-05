You’ve heard of the goat remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Trouble’.

Now, Jase has whipped up a new version of Amy Shark’s smash hit ‘I Said Hi’, featuring PJ’s key party trick – her impression of Chewbacca.

Amy did visit the studio on May the 4th, after all…

May the force be with you, Amy!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!