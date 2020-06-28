Sad news, Adele fans.

Ever since her last effort, 25, dropped in 2015, the singer-songwriter has been keeping her followers anxiously waiting for her highly-anticipated new album. Unfortunately, the musician’s latest update about her forthcoming LP suggests fans will have to bide their time even longer due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Over the weekend, Adele shared a throwback image from her Glastonbury set in 2016, sparking nostalgia and excitement from fans. Many zealous followers took the post as a hopeful sign that the superstar would be delivering new music soon.

“Queen drop the album don’t be shy,” wrote one user as another fan exclaimed, “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”

The latter caught the attention of the “Chasing Pavements” artist, who responded with some upsetting news. “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over,” Adele reminded the user. “I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

Considering so many musicians have delayed music projects because of coronavirus, it wouldn’t be surprising if the same fate befell Adele’s upcoming album, rumored to release in September. As previously reported, the “Set Fire to the Rain” star actually teased the release date at her best friend’s wedding in February, telling the fellow attendees they can “expect my album in September.”

Although little has been revealed about Adele’s fourth studio album, we do know it will be “upbeat” and with a breakup-like tone — no doubt inspired by her decision to divorce from estranged husband Simon Konecki.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” an insider told PEOPLE last September. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Article: Paris Close