Adele is one of the most beautiful and charming women we’ve ever come to know, and when paired with that incredible voice, she’s a goddess.

After a divorce, she decided to go on a private weight loss journey. The mother-of-one keeps to herself generally but decided to check in with her fans for her 32nd birthday with a cheeky Instagram post, and holy moly… we were not ready!!

This girl is GLOWING!!

The Grammy-award winning singer also used the post to thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x,” she captioned.

There has been a little talk here and there about new music from the singer (we are very overdue!) and we’re sure she’s now more ready than ever to take on the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re so proud of you, Adele!