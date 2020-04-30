If you didn’t say out loud, “WTF” to that headline, then you mustn’t get shocked very easily because we honestly don’t even know what to say right now.

According to multiple reports, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea has given birth to her first child with Playboi Carti.

The 29-year-old has reportedly given birth to a baby boy over the weekend following months of speculation that she was pregnant, according to Metro. Although Iggy has never publicly confirmed the reports.

Hollywood Unlocked reported back in December that guy was six months pregnant with Playboi Carti.

Iggy and Playboi first began dating back in 2018 and the pair have since moved in together in Atlanta.

It seems crazy to think that a celeb could go nine months hiding a pregnancy, but we guess Kylie Jenner did it, so why not Iggy?

Congratulations to the couple if it’s true!