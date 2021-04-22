Three separate crashes along the Monash Freeway are causing major delays for the drive in to work this morning.

Crashes on the Monash at Doveton, Mulgrave and by the South Gippsland Freeway have resulted in heavy traffic and lane closures.

Following the Doveton crash, the Freeway’s left lane was close on the drive in, with emergency services at the scene.

Left lane is closed inbound on the Monash Freeway just after the South Gippsland Freeway due to a collision. Emergency services are directing traffic. Speed down to 40km/h for their safety. Drive with caution. Consider using the Princes Highway instead. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/Myar7NI6WL — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the left lane on the Monash was also closed near the Wellington Road inbound exit ramp.

VicTraffic has warned motorists to drive with caution and consider using Princes Highway for the drive in or expect a heavily delayed drive in to work this morning.

