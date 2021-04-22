Three separate crashes along the Monash Freeway are causing major delays for the drive in to work this morning.

Crashes on the Monash at Doveton, Mulgrave and by the South Gippsland Freeway have resulted in heavy traffic and lane closures.

Following the Doveton crash, the Freeway’s left lane was close on the drive in, with emergency services at the scene.

Meanwhile, the left lane on the Monash was also closed near the Wellington Road inbound exit ramp.

VicTraffic has warned motorists to drive with caution and consider using Princes Highway for the drive in or expect a heavily delayed drive in to work this morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!