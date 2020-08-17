Apparently Meyer has two more books planned, but I don’t know if that’s what the people want…

Recently, Midnight Sun was released without much hoo-ha in Australia, when we expected it to be plastered everywhere after it’s hiatus!

The novel is a re-work of the original Twilight book but in the perspective of everyone’s creepy fave, Edward.

According to Cosmopolitan, Meyer revealed that she has ideas for at least two more Twilight books at a Q&A event!

“There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write…I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so i know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now. I want to do something brand new.”

The books won’t be from Edward’s perspective, if you got excited by Midnight Sun, Meyer admitted she had absolutely no interest in re-writing New Moon from Edward’s perspective because it was way too depressing, and she’d be right, that does NOT sound like a fun read!

“After finally getting finished with this book, I plan to spend a lot of time in other worlds where vampires don’t exist,” she stated, which might be a good idea!

