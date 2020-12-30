If you haven’t seen the film ‘Contagion’, don’t worry, neither had I.

And then COVID-19 happened, and it was all anyone could talk about, ‘Contagion predicted this’, ‘Contagion predicted that’.

So I gave it a go, and it gave me goosebumps because they really did predict this back in 2011.

Well, guess what? The ACTUAL global pandemic must have inspired someone because there is a sequel in the works.

Director Steven Soderbergh is returning for the sequel alongside the original screenwriter Scott Burns.

In his podcast, Happy Sad Confused Podcast, the director revealed that it will be a bit of a ‘philosophical sequel’ whatever that means!

“I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to ‘Contagion,’ but in a different context,” Soderbergh said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a ‘Contagion’-type story?’ We have been working on that; we should probably hot-foot it a little bit.”

How exciting and terrifying!