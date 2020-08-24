After watching the filmed version on Disney+, my appetite for Hamilton the musical has been WHETTED.

The news of it coming to Sydney has been floating around for ages and the pre-sale kicked of yesterday and obviously tickets got snapped up immediately.

The battle was long and rough on the website and it was…bloody.

But some people came out victors and others absolute losers.

Me: knows the future of theatre in Australia is so uncertain at the moment Also me: planning to buy a ticket to Hamilton during the presale next Monday — E l l i ☆ (@theatricell) August 20, 2020

It began the way we knew it would, with the website trying to cope with the sheer amount of people trying to buy tickets.

did someone say hamilton tickets ?!?!?!? no not me bc this is all im looking at … its been at least 5 min on this page pic.twitter.com/0tAYno7mp7 — Calypso (@CalypsoFaulkner) August 24, 2020

But persistence is rewarded in this world and those who kept battling on found success.

ok after fighting ticketmaster for an hour and a half,, i finally have tickets for hamilton in may — ً (@wlwsitcoms) August 24, 2020

Congratulations to those that managed to get the tickets they wanted, but for those that didn’t.

The general sale starts on Tuesday, September 1st at 9am!