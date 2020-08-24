After watching the filmed version on Disney+, my appetite for Hamilton the musical has been WHETTED.

The news of it coming to Sydney has been floating around for ages and the pre-sale kicked of yesterday and obviously tickets got snapped up immediately.

The battle was long and rough on the website and it was…bloody.

But some people came out victors and others absolute losers.

It began the way we knew it would, with the website trying to cope with the sheer amount of people trying to buy tickets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But persistence is rewarded in this world and those who kept battling on found success.

Congratulations to those that managed to get the tickets they wanted, but for those that didn’t.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The general sale starts on Tuesday, September 1st at 9am!

hamilton musical sydney sydney lyric