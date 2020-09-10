Nights in are becoming the new nights out for many people around the country and many new gadgets are making it easier to re-create the experiences we love at home.

For example, people have jumped on board creating their own movie nights with home projectors – and this one from Australia Post will do just the trick.

The $99 iBright Screen Projector can be hooked up to a computer and Chromecast so you can watch your favourite flicks from any room or outdoor space.

Shoppers have taken to Facebook and raved about the tool, with one confirming the “sound and picture quality is amazing.”

Others have paired it with blinds from Spotlight to replace TVs altogether. Clever thinking.

