The trailer for the David Bowie biopic has dropped and the response has been, well, not great.

Starring Johnny Flynn as Bowie, Stardust follows the pop giant in the aftermath of the release of his disastrous self-titled album.

Thing is, the film was always going to be a struggle and a gamble, considering the whole thing was completely unapproved by the Bowie estate – so nothing was authorised.

Online, it’s being mercilessly mocked.

A reminder not to watch this bowie biopic ❤ pic.twitter.com/gqKX3eVOfN — minerva (@minervanilla) October 28, 2020

Bowie was pure genius. To make a movie about him without his music, without his family consent and knowing himself never ever wanted a biopic movie is disrespectful. Watch Bowie’s movies instead. Hunger. Cat People. Labyrinth. Watch him as another genius Tesla. — Vlada Mars (@VladaMars) October 28, 2020

bowie on his way to haunt the ppl that made the st*rdust film pic.twitter.com/DKdVcf06a1 — molly (@ziggyscrown) October 28, 2020

everything is so off??? they didnt even capture his personality right😭 — mer | #BoycottStardust (@DRIVElNSATURDAY) October 28, 2020

When you want to do a movie but you have 5 minutes, 5 dollars and you’re not allowed — 🔥⚡👑⭐✨Starlight✨⭐👑⚡🔥 (@Starlig69556185) October 28, 2020