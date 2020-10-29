The trailer for the David Bowie biopic has dropped and the response has been, well, not great.

Starring Johnny Flynn as Bowie, Stardust follows the pop giant in the aftermath of the release of his disastrous self-titled album.

Thing is, the film was always going to be a struggle and a gamble, considering the whole thing was completely unapproved by the Bowie estate – so nothing was authorised.

Online, it’s being mercilessly mocked.

