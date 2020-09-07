The Queen is set to open the gates of her Sandringham estate to host a drive-in cinema.

For £32.50 per vehicle (about $A60) over the weekend of 25th-27th September, moviegoers can check out 1917, Rocketman, Toy Story, The Greatest Showman, Moana and Grease.

It’s not known if Her Majesty had any input in selecting said films.

The estate said: “Enjoy your favourite movie from the comfort of your car in the wonderful setting of Sandringham Country Park.

“We have selected some great street food vendors to join us at each performance. Upgrade your ticket for just £7.50 to add deckchair, table, popcorn and a separate area to the side of your vehicle.”

The Queen is currently holidaying at Balmoral and it’s suggested she won’t return to Sandringham until Christmas.

