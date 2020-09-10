‘Dune’ may sound familiar as one of the most popular young adult science fiction book written by Frank Herbert and the film has been eagerly awaited.

The first theatrical trailer has dropped and it’s INTENSE, directed by Denis Villeneuve who’s filmography includes ‘Arrival’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049.’

The cast is chock-a-block full of stars including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.

The novel will be split over two movies and honestly, just watch the trailer, it’ll take your breath away.

Dune is set to hit cinemas sometime late December!

