Just a few weeks ago we had no idea that Kazakhstan’s most famous personality Borat had been filming a follow-up to his 2006 documentary.

Now he’s back in America, this time in disguise.

And we have a full three-minute trailer for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Is there an Academy Award for longest movie title?

If not, our favourite Kazakhstani definitely has the award for Wrongest Movie Trailer which definitely has to be a real award, right?

Have a watch for yourself…

In the trailer, we see Borat educate Americans on his approach to dress shopping, quarantine and…pregnancy.

It’s very wrong, but also not surprising at this point at all.

The sequel is set to drop on October 23 in the US on Amazon Prime Video, however, the streaming service is yet to confirm whether Aussies will be able to stream it on the same date.

There…I wrote a whole article about Borat without writing WA WA WEE WA once!